Texas State women’s tennis falls to Northwestern State

The Texas State women’s tennis team took a three-point loss 5-2 to Northwestern State University Saturday afternoon at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
The Bobcats’ loss brought their overall record to 2-2 for the season. Both losses came from their weekend games at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State went 0-2 in the doubles round, and 2-4 in singles play.
During the doubles round, Eva Dench, senior tennis player, and Alex Jones, junior tennis player, finished the No.1 match with one-point against the Demons’ Iryna Vardanian and Polina Mutel’s six-points.
Pippa Carr, senior tennis player, and Ana Perez, sophomore tennis player, fell short 7-5 to Northwestern’s Polina Ivanova and Emilija Dancetovic.
With Northwestern taking two out of three games in doubles, they managed to take the first point of the game 1-0.
In the No. 2 match, Carr took a two-game loss to Vardanian 6-3, 7-5. This gave the Demons a 2-0 lead on the Bobcats.
Jones fell short to Judit Castillo in two-games, 7-5, 6-4, giving Northwestern a 3-0 lead.
With a win from Perez against Dancetovic, 6-7, 3-6, Texas State added a point to their score 3-1 in the No. 4 match.
The Demons answered with another point with a win from Ivanova over Dench, 6-2, 6-7, 6-2, in the No. 1 match.
Northwestern’s Vladislava Litvinova took the No. 5 match point after a win against Joy Chia Ming Ming, sophomore tennis player. The Bobcats were falling short 5-1.
Although Julia Navajo-Mendez, sophomore tennis player, grabbed the last match point in the No. 3 match against Mutel, 6-3, 1-6, 6-7, it was not enough to take the tournament win.
Texas State will finish their weekend home-games against Louisiana Tech Sunday at 11 am.
The Bobcats will continue their season against Incarnate Word on Feb. 24 at 3:30 pm and UTSA on Feb. 28 at 2 pm.