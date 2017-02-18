Texas State loses first doubleheader game

The Texas State men’s baseball team lose the first game of the Purdue doubleheader 12-8 on Saturday.

Purdue earned four runs in the first inning of the game, with a couple of home runs.

The Boilermakers continued to earn more runs in the second, third, sixth and ninth inning

In the third inning Purdue was able to earn four more runs before being scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings.

Texas State was scoreless in the first two innings, but were on the board in the third inning. The team earned six runs in the third inning alone.

The Bobcats earned its last two runs of the game in the ninth inning.

Right-fielder Theodore Hoffman and center Dylan Paul each had two runs in the game.

Shortstop Jonathan Ortega, center-fielder Derek Scheible, first-baseman Ryan Newman and designated hitter Zacri Sanders all contributed one run in the game.

The doubleheader against Purdue begins at 5pm with the Bobcats 0-2 in the series.