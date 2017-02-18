Sports Feb. 18-20

Home matches for women’s tennis team

The Texas State women’s tennis team is at home and will compete in three matches over the weekend. The Bobcats competed Friday at noon, will play Northwestern State at 11 a.m. Saturday and Louisiana Tech Sunday at 11 a.m. The matches will be played at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.

Women’s basketball picks up a win in Georgia

The women’s basketball team defeated Georgia State with 62-51. The Bobcats are now 14-10 overall and 9-4 in the Sun Belt Conference. Next up, Texas State will take on Georgia Southern in Georgia. Tipoff with begin at 1 p.m.

Bobcats travel to Georgia

The Texas State men’s basketball team travel to Statesboro, Georgia to take on Georgia Southern on Feb. 18. The Bobcats are now 15-9 overall and 8-4 in the Sun Belt Conference. Texas State has a two-game win streak at home. Tipoff begins at 4 p.m.

Women’s golf continues spring season

The Texas State women’s golf team will continue its spring season on Feb. 27-28 at The Dickson hosted by The University of Houston. The Bobcats were runner-up in the Texas State Invitational, coming behind UTSA. The Dickson will take place in The Woodlands.

Baseball addresses media about upcoming season

Texas State head baseball coach Ty Harrington addressed the media on Feb. 15 about the upcoming baseball season. Quinn Atwood, senior pitcher, Luke Sherley, junior shortstop, Ryan Newman, sophomore first baseman, and Jonathan Ortega, sophomore infielder, also spoke to the media.