Is Rate My Professor actually worth it?

Rate My Professor has become a must check for students registering for classes. The site provides reviews and ratings for college professors across the nation.

Students are allowed to access the website and rate professors from one to five for level of difficulty and easiness. Students can answer a variety of questions about attendance, textbook use and can give professors a ‘chili pepper’ for attractive physique.

Some students and professors find the website useful, while others believe the reviews are misleading.

Emily Harris, junior international studies major, said she uses Rate My Professor often when creating her schedule.

“I use Rate My Professor to find the easiest professors for difficult classes,” Harris said. “I use it every semester to make my schedule.”

Harris said she didn’t know Texas State also has a reviewing system for professors.

Roy Puente, electrical engineering senior, said he has avoided taking professors because of the ratings on the website.

“Rate My Professor saved my life,” Puente said.

Texas State students can find ratings on Texas State based off of evaluations given to students at the end of the year. The ratings can be found on the HB 2504 website.

Kat Rogers, sound recording technology sophomore, said students gravitate towards Rate My Professor because of its popularity.

“I do feel like the Texas State reviews can be pretty accurate as well,” said Rogers. “Sometimes it’s accurate; sometimes it sucks.”

Puente said he didn’t know the ratings from Texas State evaluations was accessible to students.

“I didn’t know we could see the results,” Puente said. “I thought it was always to make us feel better.”

Jonathan Surovell, philosophy lecturer, said some students who use Rate My Professor are not interested in learning.

“It’s probably accurate on how easy it is to get a good grade, so if that’s your primary interest then it’s probably worth using,” Surovell said.

On the other hand, if the student “wants to improve, wants to become more knowledgeable and wiser,” then Rate My Professor might not be a reliable guide, Surovell said.

Surovell found the reviews through the Texas State system to be more informative.

Due to the evaluations, Surovell made the readings easier and shorter, and also included resources and class activities to help students improve their reading skills.

Surovell said he pauses less while lecturing, due to the evaluations.

“I think it’s a little silly to complain about that, but it’s a complaint I’ve gotten many times,” said Surovell.

Surovell said another flaw is when students have different mindsets when they rate professors.

Students who get very good grades are much more likely to give somebody very good reviews across the board, said Surovell.

“What both of those things indicate to me is that these reviews are a weak indication of how good a teacher the person is,” Surovell said. “The point of a university course is to learn, not to be entertained.”