Headlines Feb. 18-20

San Marcos participates in The Day Without Immigrants

Some San Marcos CISD students abstained from going to class Feb. 16.

The San Marcos CISD attendance office said attendance went from 94.63 percent of students last year to 88.81 percent attendance on the same day this year.

SMPD and SMFD investigated suspicious object in Spring Lake Preserve

The suspicious item found at Spring Lake Reserve, that was thought to be a possible bomb, has been announced as not a threat.

The San Marcos Fire Department and the San Marcos Police Department were alerted about a suspicious item the night of Feb. 15 and alerted the Austin Bomb Squad as a precaution. They determined it was not an explosive device and there was no threat to public safety.

Best Friends for Life Program is back

Children ages 3-13 are able to register for the six-week-long Best Friends for Life inclusion program.

There will be activities such as swimming, music, crafts, games, and more. The program is free and participants are urged to invite their best friends.