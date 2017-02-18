Business Feb. 18-20

New YETI store to open in Austin

YETI cooler company is preparing to open a new location in Austin next week.

The store will on South Congress Avenue and is scheduled to open Feb. 23. According to Community Impact, customers have the opportunity to create customizable YETI products at the store.

Screen Genius Phone Repair opened by Texas State student

A Texas State University student opened Screen Genius Phone Repair last month on Aquarena Springs Drive.

According to the Community Impact, owner and student, Jacob Summers, said the business will offer a discount on the repairs of tablets, smartphones, and laptop screens for Texas State students.

H-E-B CEO to build new HQ for his education foundation on Lake Austin

CEO of H-E-B Grocery Co. Charles Butt has announced he will be building a new HQ for his Holdsworth Foundation along Lake Austin.

The foundation is a Texas public educators training institution. The new HQ will be on a 44-acre lot. According to Bizjournals, construction will start this fall if the Austin City Council approves a zoning change.

Carvana opens new Car Vending Machine in Austin

An internet-based car company called Carvana opened the third Car Vending Machine in the U.S. Tuesday in Austin.

According to KVUE, customers search for the cars they want online at Carvana, and then either have it delivered to their door, or they can pick it up at the Car Vending Machine. There is a seven-day test period for all cars.

Fashion from the Heart event

Central Texas Medical Center and the San Marcos Premium Outlets are hosting the Fashion from the Heart event Wednesday, Feb. 22.

There will be a fashion show, food and spa services, and the chance to win a San Marcos Premium Outlet shopping spree and a Spa Botanica package. All proceeds will go towards the Ingram Heart Center at CTMC.