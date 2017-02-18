Bobcats get a homerun to win the game

The Texas State baseball team beat Purdue in the second game of the doubleheader 13-11.

Assistant coach Jeremy Fikac said his team has a lot to work on.

“We are striking out too much, our approach isn’t good,” Fikac said. “We made three errors in a game and that is never good, we have got to get better.”

The Bobcats were in the lead 3-0 until the fourth inning, where Purdue scored six runs.

Purdue was in the lead for the majority of the game until the last two innings. Texas State scored four runs in the eighth inning and caught up to Purdue 9-10.

In the ninth inning of the game, Purdue scored one more run making it 9-11 in the top of the ninth. Texas State came back in the bottom of the ninth scoring four runs winning the game.

Centerfielder Derek Scheible ended the game with a homerun, sending his teammate, and himself home ending the game 13-11.

Purdue still has the lead in the series 2-1, but the series is not over yet.

The Bobcats have one more game against Purdue tomorrow at noon at the Bobcat Ballpark.