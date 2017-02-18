Bobcats drop to Georgia Southern on the road

The Texas State men’s basketball team fell to Georgia Southern 67-70 Saturday at the Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia.

The Bobcats now have a season record of 15-10 overall and a Sun Belt Conference record of 8-5.

Texas State had a slow start until Kavin Gilder-Tilbury, senior forward, knocked down a layup to make the score 2-7 with 16:34 left in the half.

The Bobcats trailed the entire half. Georgia Southern’s greatest lead was 17 points with 2:25 left on the clock.

A jumper by Marlin Davis, freshman guard, and a three-pointer from Nijal Pearson, freshman guard, in the final two minutes was not enough to come close to the Eagles.

Georgia Southern led the Bobcats 26-38 at halftime.

Coming off halftime, things began to turn around for the Bobcats. Gilder-Tilbury knocked down a three-pointer 10 seconds into the game.

Although the Eagles answered with a jumper, Bobby Conley, senior guard, hit a three-pointer to make the game 32-40 with 19:09 on the clock.

After a couple of shots by Georgia Southern, Immanuel King, junior forward, made a layup bringing the Bobcats within nine points of the Eagles.

With 12:02 left on the clock, Pearson knocked down both of his free throws moving the Bobcats within five points of their opponent 42-47.

Texas State continued to go shot-for-shot with the Eagles in the last moments of the game, only allowing a nine-point lead three times in the final 12 minutes.

With 23 seconds left in the game, Gilder-Tilbury hit a three to make the score 64-67.

A three-pointer from Conley brought the Bobcats within one point of the Eagles 67-68, with 6 seconds left on the clock. That was the smallest gap of the game.

A foul by Ojai Black, senior guard, gave the Eagles the final two points they needed to secure the win with five seconds on the clock.

Gilder-Tilbury led the team with 22 points. Pearson followed with 10, and Conley had eight points.

King finished the game with seven rebounds and Pearson had two less than him, five.

The Bobcats shot 72.2 percent from the free throw line, and had a field goal percentage of 46.8.

Texas State will continue their two-game Georgia campaign at Georgia State Monday in Atlanta, Georgia. Tip-off is set for 6 pm.