The Scene Feb. 17

2017 Leadership Institute Annual Conference

The Dean of Students Office will host the Leadership Institute Annual Conference Feb. 17-18. This year, the conference theme is “Exploring Issues of War and Peace: Dialogue on the U.S. Experience.”

Online registration is currently open. Texas State leaders and students are invited to attend the free event. For more information, contact Laramie McWilliams at 512-245-5323.

Party in your Park at Conway Park

Parks and Recreation’s Youth Services will host the Party in your Park from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 17 at Conway Park. The event will include snacks and games like mega Jenga, parachute, giant Connect 4 and gaga ball.

The park is located at 504 Bliss Street in San Marcos. For more information, call 512-393-8400.

Lucas Eason & the Panhandlers at Root Cellar Bakery

Lucas Eason & the Panhandlers will perform an acoustic show from 8-10 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Root Cellar Bakery. The country-Americana duo will perform songs from a new album titled, “From San Marcos to Houston.”

Enjoy 50 percent off of drinks during Happy Hour from 6-8 p.m. The Root Cellar Bakery is located at 142 N. LBJ Drive in San Marcos.

Troutfest 2017 in New Braunfels

Troutfest will take place from Feb. 17-19 at the Lazy L&L Campgrounds. The family-friendly event includes food, music, casting games, a kid’s area and a Cabela’s fishing tank. A live auction, silent auction and banquet will also be offered.

Daytime events on Saturday and Sunday are free. Banquet tickets for Friday night are available online at www.grtu.org