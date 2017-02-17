The Pulse Feb. 17

New yoga studio coming to town

Shine On Yoga will open its doors at 300 University Drive in San Marcos sometime this spring, according to Community Impact.

The studio will include 1700 square feet with two rooms that can hold 30 and 50 people. Classes will be offered for all ages, and the studio aims to be involved in the community and philanthropic efforts.

New wine bar coming to San Marcos

Junction Truckyard, a beer and wine bar, will open by late March at 200 FM 32 in San Marcos, according to Community Impact.

The two-acre lot will potentially include a play area, swings, games, food trucks and more. Live music might be featured in the future.

Learn how to tackle student debt at on-campus panel

Financial Innovators Inc. will host an informational panel from 3:30-5 p.m. Feb. 22 at the LBJ Student Center Room 4-1.9.

The event will inform students about how to tackle debt and earn scholarships. Financial experts from Wells Fargo and the university’s Financial Aid Office will give 30-minute presentations followed by a Q&A sessions.

Fashion charity event at the outlets

The San Marcos Premium Outlets will join the “Fashion From the Heart” charity event from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 22 for food and spa services, a fashion show and giveaways.

The $40 event will be held at Embassy Suites Hotel, Spa and Conference Center and is sponsored by Texas State’s Fashion Merchandising Association. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Ingram Heart Center.

JMBLYA adds Migos and more to lineup

Music festival JMBLYA recently announced the addition of Migos and Gucci Mane to the lineup, according to Austin 360.

Officials also announced the festival will be held at the Circuit of the Americas. JMBLYA will take place May 6 and tickets can be purchased on the festival website.