Texas State women’s tennis team come up short to SFA

The Texas State women’s tennis team fell to Stephen F. Austin University 4-3 Friday at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.

This is the first loss of the season for the Bobcats, who now have a season record of 2-1.

The Bobcats opened the match winning the team doubles point, but came up short in the six singles matches.

Texas State won the double points with the best two out of three. Pippa Carr, senior tennis player, and Ana Perez, sophomore tennis player, worked together to top the Lumberjack duo, Vanesa Pardo and Sian Payne, with a score of 6-1 in match two.

Joy Chia Ming Ming, sophomore tennis player, and Julia Navajo-Melendez, sophomore tennis player, took the match from the Lumberjacks, Denise Maxi and Kaja Ljubic, with a score of 6-4 in match three.

SFA took the first singles match when Maxi won 6-2, 6-2 over Eva Dench, senior tennis player, in the No. 1 match.

The Bobcats took a one-point lead 2-1 with a win in the No. 5 match by Ming against Ljubi 2-6, 5-7.

The Lumberjacks tied the game 2-2 in the No. 6 match when Liza Aginskaya topped Yadira Rubio, sophomore tennis player 6-3, 6-3.

Texas State’s Navajo-Melendez gained a team point in the No. 3 match after beating Darinka Tiboldi in three rounds 7-6, 4-6, 6-1.

The Lumberjacks answered with a win from Pardo against Perez in two rounds 6-4, 7-6 during the No. 4 match making the score 3-3.

SFA captured the match-deciding team-point in the No. 2 match after Carr fell to Lauren Hidalgo-Smith 6-4, 4-6, 4-6.

Texas State will continue their weekend games Saturday against Northwestern State at 11 am at the Bobcat Tennis Complex. The Bobcats will also host Louisiana Tech at 11 am on Sunday.