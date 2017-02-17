Sports Feb. 17

On the road for men’s basketball

After a two game home winning streak, the men’s basketball team will travel away this weekend to Statesboro, Georgia. The Bobcats will compete against Georgia Southern in a conference game at 4 p.m. Feb. 18. Texas State’s overall record currently stands at 15-9 while the conference record is 8-4.

Men’s basketball focusing on defense

After the comeback victory over Arkansas State, the men’s basketball team is now ranked 13 in the nation in defensive scoring. Texas State is holding opponents to an average of only 62.5 points per game. No other team in the Sun Belt Conference is within the top 50. The Bobcats are sitting firmly in fifth place in the Sun Belt Conference with six games remaining before the conference tournament.

Women’s basketball Bobcat honored

Women’s basketball junior Zandra Emanuel was honored with the Central Texas Region of the National Girls & Women in Sports Day organization’s Most Spirited Award. Emanuel is currently averaging 2.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game this season.

Women’s golf continue spring season

The women’s golf team was runner-up at the Texas State Invitational and the Bobcats will continue their season on Feb. 27. Texas State will compete in The Dickson hosted by The University of Houston at The Woodlands Country Club in The Woodlands.

Men’s golf start spring season

The men’s golf team will compete in the South Alabama Invitational, its first invitational of the spring season, on Feb. 20-21 in Mobile, Alabama. The last time the Bobcats teed off was in October taking home sixth at the UTEP Intercollegiate.