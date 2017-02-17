Baseball loses home opener

The Texas State men’s baseball team kicked off the season with a 3-9 loss against Purdue University.

The Boilermakers were the first to make it on the scoreboard in just the first inning, scoring three runs, while the Bobcats remained at zero.

By the end of the fourth inning, the Bobcats were down 0-8 as the Boilermakers scored one run in the third inning and four runs in the top of the fourth inning.

Texas State made its first pitching change in the bottom of the fourth inning by replacing Connor Reich, sophomore right handed pitcher, with Zachary Leigh, freshman right handed pitcher.

The same inning, Travon Benton, junior infield/outfield, hit his first home run of the season for the Bobcats. Although Purdue remained in the lead 8-1, Texas State was finally on the board.

Another run was scored by Purdue in the seventh inning, and the Bobcats were behind 1-9.

Texas State scored two more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, but fell short to the Boilermakers.