A suspended fraternity does not compare to the end of a life

Halloween weekend will forever have a different meaning for Jordin Taylor’s loved ones.

On Oct. 29, 2016, Taylor attended a fraternity party held at Cool River Ranch tubing and music venue. The party was registered through Pi Kappa Alpha and Alpha Tau Omega. Two other fraternities, Delta Tau Delta and Kappa Alpha Order, could not register due to pending suspensions for previous incidents. However, they continued to fund and contribute to the party.

Natalie Aylett, radiation therapy sophomore, said the last time she saw her best friend was around 10:45 p.m. at the party.

“There was a concert and Jordin wanted to get closer to the stage. We got separated in the crowd,” Aylett said. “I texted her, but she didn’t reply. She knew everyone there, so when she didn’t come home that night I thought maybe she had gone home with one of her sisters.”

Unfortunately, that was not the case. The following morning, Aylett learned her best friend had died during the party. Taylor’s body was found under a bus that was being used to transport students to and from the party. Although it is still unclear as to how Taylor came into contact with the bus, her autopsy revealed her cause of death was consistent with being struck and dragged.

Taylor’s death shocked the entire Texas State community.

“Everyone liked her. She was that person you wanted to be friends with,” Aylett said. “She was the most comforting person ever. I don’t know what I’m going to do without her. I still think about her all the time. She was my best friend.”

Taylor was a 20-year-old member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority and had many friends on campus. She was known for her ability to light up a room, and was pursuing a degree in respiratory care. Taylor’s carefree independence attracted people toward her, and her memory will forever have an impact on everyone who was lucky enough to know her.

Since the accident, all four fraternities that participated in the party have been suspended for different amounts of time. Alpha Tau Omega, Pi Kappa Alpha, Delta Tau Delta, and Kappa Alpha Order are no longer active for various reasons.

The fraternities’ suspensions have caused mixed emotions throughout campus. Several students have expressed their disdain for the suspensions on Twitter, while others have accepted their punishment and are trying to move on.

“There is obvious frustration and regret about everything that’s happened, but it doesn’t have anything to do with getting kicked off,” said Noah Spradlin, former Alpha Tau Omega member and psychology sophomore. “We are having a hard time accepting that many years of traditions are coming to an end. It’s like a chapter in our book that’s ending.”

Spradlin said Taylor’s death has affected him on a personal level.

“I think about Taylor everyday. She had a soul that latched onto you, and now that she’s gone, it’s hard for me to comprehend,” Spradlin said. “Losing Taylor was like an epiphany for a lot of people. My friend even changed his major to psychology because of her death.”

Although Spradlin accepted the suspension, many other members of the Greek community are refusing to acknowledge their punishment by pretending they are still active. Certain fraternities involved are continuing to hold parties and events, although none are recognized or registered with the university.

“I think its sad more people are upset that their frat got kicked off instead of the fact (that) Taylor lost her life,” Aylett said. “I don’t want to say no one cares, but it seems like people care more about their frat—which shouldn’t be the case.”

To all of those who are angry with their fraternity being kicked off of campus, I’d like to put things into perspective for you:

You will wake up, go to class and eventually get your degree. Jordin Taylor will never get those opportunities because she was killed at a party that your fraternity contributed to. Although the party was registered and safety measures were implemented, a life was ultimately lost.

You cannot change the past, but you can control how you react. Accept the punishment with grace and dignity. Honor Taylor and her loved ones by implementing your fraternities’ suspension. Greek life already has a bad name throughout the country, and how we handle this will speak volumes about our character and morals.

I know how important your fraternity is to you because I am also a member of the Greek community. I love my sorority very much and it’s hard to imagine it being taken away from me. However, just because you lost your letters doesn’t mean you lost each other. Focus on what really matters. The loss of your fraternity isn’t the biggest loss to come out of all of this.

