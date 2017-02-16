The Scene Feb. 16

Free climbing at the Recreation Center rock wall

Campus Recreation will offer free rock climbing to students, faculty and staff starting at 4 p.m. Feb. 23. The climbing center features two 54-inch climbing towers and a large bouldering area, which totals over 2,600 square feet of climbing terrain.

All gear will be provided for students who visit the rock wall at the Student Recreation Center.

Youth group swim lessons at the Recreation Center

Children of faculty, staff, alumni and students are eligible to sign their children up for swim lessons at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium. Trained staff members will teach children how to swim and be safe around water.

Lesson times will vary from 5:45-6:45 p.m. Feb. 16, and the cost ranges from $30 to $35.

Bouncing back and springing forward counseling

Join the Texas State Counseling Center for games, prizes and an open discussion about resilience. Students will be able to talk about the domains of resilience, which include physical, emotional, mental and spiritual aspects.

Students are invited to learn more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 16 in the LBJ Student Center HUB.

Harry Potter throwback Thursday at George’s

Students are invited to celebrate the newest Harry Potter movie, Fantastic Beasts, by watching all of the Harry Potter movies. George’s will give a free screening of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 1 and 2 starting at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the LBJ Student Center.

There is no cost to watch the movies.

Improve your credit at the public library

Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union will present a Financial Answer Series covering how to improve credit from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the San Marcos Public Library.

Credit professionals will teach those who attend the event how to improve their credit and answer any questions guests might have. For more information, call 512-393-8200.