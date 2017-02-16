Sports Feb. 16

Bobcats finish as runner-up at Texas State Invitational

The Texas State women’s golf team finished second at the Texas State Invitational in New Braunfels with a three-round score of 906. The Bobcats finished behind UTSA, which scored 901. Texas State will continue the season Feb. 27-28 at a golf tournament at The Woodlands Country Club, hosted by The University of Houston.

Women’s basketball to play away in Georgia

After a 64-47 home win against Little Rock, the Texas State women’s basketball team will compete away against Georgia State at 6 p.m. Thursday night. The Bobcats are currently on a three game-winning streak with an overall record of 13-10 and a conference record of 8-4. Georgia State is also in the Sun Belt conference with a record of 6-7.

Baseball kicks off season this weekend

This upcoming weekend is is the season kickoff for the Texas State men’s baseball team. The Bobcats will begin their regular season hosting Purdue University at the Bobcat Ballpark in a three-game series. Although Purdue is not a Sun Belt team, this matchup will contribute to Texas State’s overall record. The first game is scheduled to begin Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

Track and field championships begin next week

The Texas State track and field team will compete in the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships Feb. 20-21 in Birmingham, Alabama. Last season, the men’s team was crowned champion at the indoor meet. The women’s team finished second in the championships.

Women’s tennis to compete at home

The women’s tennis team is undefeated for the spring season so far. The Bobcats beat McNeese State Jan. 29 with a team effort of 4-3. Texas State will compete against Stephen F. Austin at noon Feb. 17 at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.