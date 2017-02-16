Headlines Feb. 16

Salsa night at Stonewall Warehouse

The Latin Music Studies area invites anyone to come to “Salsa on the Square” at Stonewall Warehouse at 9:30 p.m. Feb. 17. The event will include performances by Texas State’s salsa ensembles: Salsa del Rio and Orquesta del Rio. There is a $5 cover charge for those under 21.

Talk of the times with Phi Sigma Tau

Phi Sigma Tau, the philosophy honor society, is sponsoring a public forum on current events as part of the American Democracy Project at Texas State. The Talk of the Times forum will take place from 12:30-1:50 p.m. Feb. 17.in the Comal Dialogue Room.

San Marcos elementary school teacher wins award

Connie Bagley, a San Marcos schoolteacher at Crockett Elementary, recently won the Winslow Coyne Reitnouer Excellence in Teaching Award. The award is only given to two teachers in the nation each year. In April, she will be honored at at the Student Success and Achievement Summit ceremony in Denver.

Free tax aid

Trained AARP volunteers will be available to help individuals file their income tax returns from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the San Marcos Public Library. This service is free for all attendees, but only the first 50 people who sign up will be guaranteed help.