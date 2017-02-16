Business Feb. 16

3rd Thursday downtown walkabout

Locals are invited to join over 24 businesses in the downtown area for February’s Third Thursday Downtown Walkabout. Live music, art, shopping and late-night food will be available from the wide selection of shops from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 16 in San Marcos.

Artist squared meet and greet

Artists and art lovers are welcome to attend a special meet and greet from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16 at Patio Dolcetto Wine Lounge, Bier Garden and Artisan Gallery. This event will lead up to the beginning of Art Squared 2017. This public meeting will include discussion on plans for San Marcos’ Arts Market in the upcoming new year.

Walk around wine tasting

A wine tasting event will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Embassy Suites Hotel Conference Center and Spa. The event will feature wines from over a dozen different vendors in the Texas area. Tickets for the public can be purchased in advance by calling the TWGGA Office at 817-421-3201.

Live at Superfly’s Lone Star Music

Charlie and The Regrets, a Houston band with Americano roots, will host an in-store signing and performance at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at Superfly’s Lone Star Music in San Marcos. The event is free to the public. Free drinks and food will be provided.