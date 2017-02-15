The Scene Feb. 15

Austin named one of the best cities to raise a family

Austin was named the ninth best city in America to raise a family, according to a study conducted by personal finance company SmartAsset.

The award was based on cost of living, crime rate, childcare costs, high school graduation rate and more. Texas allocated for five of the top ten positions in the study.

Explore outer space at the weekly public observing

The Astronomy Club will host its weekly public observing from 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Supple Science Building roof.

Anyone who is interested in observing outer space and learning about astrophotography and telescopes is welcome to join. For more information, contact Aparajita Sengupta at asengupta@txstate.edu.

Master your learning style with Brilliant Bobcats

Students are welcome to join Brilliant Bobcats for its College Success Series workshop. It will teach students how to become more aware of their own learning styles and how to master those styles to optimize success.

The workshop will be held from 7-8 p.m. Feb. 15 in Room 4-1.6 at the LBJ Student Center. Students with questions can reach out to Lauren Loper at 512-245-5500.

Supple Folk Music Series presents: Quickstep

The Supple Folk Music Series will bring a fun evening full of fiddle tunes, folksongs and fancy footwork from 7:30-9 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Performing Arts Center.

Performers include John Kirk, Trish Miller, Sara Milonovich and Katie Martucci.

Tickets are available online at txstatepresents.com. The cost is $5 for students and $10 for the public.

Admiral Bobby Inman to speak at Alkek

Admiral Bobby Inman, former director of the National Security Agency and deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency, will speak about national and international security issues that currently face the United States.

Inman will speak at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Alkek Library. For more information, call the library at 512-245-2686.