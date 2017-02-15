Sports Feb.15

Women’s basketball hits the road for conference play

The women’s basketball team will continue conference play against Georgia State Feb. 16 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Bobcats are 13-10 overall and 8-4 in conference play. Texas State is also up against Georgia Southern Feb. 18. Tip off for the game against Georgia State will begin at 6 p.m.

Track and field compete in championships next week

The Texas State track and field team is taking a week off before competing in the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships Feb. 20-21. The Bobcats have already broken personal and school records for the indoor season. The championships will take place in Birmingham, Alabama at the Birmingham Crossplex.

Spring practice coming up

The football team will begin its spring practice March 22, and will play the annual Maroon-Gold Spring Game April 15. Head Coach Everett Wither’s announced coaching changes Feb. 7 along with the upcoming spring practice and fall season schedule. The Bobcats start the 2017 season Sept. 2 at home against Houston Baptist.

Softball team heads to Las Vegas

The Texas State softball team heads to Las Vegas Feb. 17 to compete in the 2017 Demarini Desert Classic. The Bobcats will be up against teams: BYU, Hawai’i, Idaho State, Weber State and Utah State. The first game for the Bobcats will begin at noon Feb. 17 against BYU.

Men’s basketball take win at home

The Texas State men’s basketball team scored another win at home against Arkansas State with 62-58 Feb. 13. The Bobcats are now 15-9 overall and 8-4 in the Sun Belt Conference. The Bobcats will play against Georgia Southern at 4 p.m. Feb. 18 in Statesboro, Georgia.