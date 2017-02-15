Headlines Feb. 15

Texas State hosts film and discussion about dating violence

Texas State is hosting a film and panel discussion in honor of Dating Violence Awareness Month.

The event will feature the film “Not Enough Time: The Story of Tiffanie Perry” at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 in the LBJ Student Center Teaching Theater. There will be a panel discussion right after the movie.

Traffic routes changed due to construction

Traffic is being re-routed in San Marcos to continue work on the Loop 82 overpass project.

As of Feb. 12, there will be one lane of traffic going each direction on Charles Austin Drive and Mill Street. Starting Feb. 15, traffic on Aquarena Springs will be permanently re-routed to Post Road at the new railroad crossing. The Loop 82 project is expected to be complete late 2017.

Barton Springs pool emptied to help salamanders

Barton Springs was emptied Feb. 13 to complete work on a pipe in order to help in the recovery of the endangered Barton Springs salamander’s habitat.

Crews will remove the pipe and replace it with an open stream in order to create a more natural environment. According to KXAN, the species could benefit from this sort of change.

ICE arrests over 50 undocumented immigrants in Austin

51 foreign nationals were arrested over the weekend in Austin by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

23 of the people who were arrested had criminal convictions. According to ICE officials, the raids were aimed towards arresting those with criminal records.

100th anniversary of Kyle train depot

Feb. 11 was the 100th anniversary celebration of Kyle’s train depot.

The building underwent a renovation to restore it to its original condition for public viewing. According to KXAN, the Hays County Historical Commission said the train depot is a great opportunity for locals to learn about Kyle’s history.