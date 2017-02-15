Bobcats finish second at Texas State Invitational

The Texas State women’s golf team competed in its first invitational of the spring season.

The Bobcats hosted the Texas State Invitational in New Braunfels on Feb. 13-14 and were runner-up in the 54-hole event.

Texas State finished with a three-round score of 906, and came in second behind The University of Texas at San Antonio who finished with 901 placing first in the invitational.

Finishing behind Texas State in third was Georgia Southern with 911. Stephen F. Austin took fourth with 917, and to close out the top five was Central Arkansas with 917.

The invitational was suspended on Monday due to darkness, and was delayed an hour on Tuesday due to wet conditions.

The teams then completed the second round, which then followed the third and final round on Tuesday.

Sarah White, sophomore newcomer, lead the team finishing in seventh in the tournament with a score of 222. This was White’s first time competing as a Bobcat, as she was a transfer from Western Michigan University.

Raksha Phadke, senior golfer, tied in 12th with a score of 227. She finished strong with pars on holes 15, 16 and 17.

Phadke did struggle in the beginning, but pushed through to earn a lone birdie of the third round on 18, which was her final hole of the tournament.

Anne-Charlotte Mora, sophomore golfer, tied for 16th with a final score of 228. She conducted seven pars and three birdies in the final round of the tournament.

Texas State will continue its spring season on Feb. 27-28 as the Bobcats compete in The Dickson hosted by The University of Houston. The tournament will take place at The Woodlands Country Club in The Woodlands, Texas.