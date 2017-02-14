Valentine’s Day ideas for any relationship status

Chocolates, heart-shaped candies and oversized stuffed bears are all the makings for an average Valentine’s Day date. This year, try something different with your significant other or friends.

Here are some affordable, unique ideas for a memorable Valentine’s Day with whomever you choose to spend it with.

Picnic at the park

Instead of taking your date to an expensive restaurant, save some money and bring them to Rio Vista Park for a picnic. The 14-acre park includes picnic tables, BBQ grills, trails and benches.

Get an old-fashioned picnic blanket and prepare a Valentine’s Day lunch for your significant other or group of friends. Heart-shaped peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, chocolate covered strawberries and pink lemonade are easy-to-make treats for picnic perfection.

Rio Vista Park is located at 555 Cheatham St., right by the river dam. Bring a bathing suit for an after-lunch swim if weather isn’t too chilly.

Romantic movie marathon

Netflix and chill has never been more appropriate. If you and your Valentine’s Day date prefer staying in, prepare the most epic movie marathon ever. Gather all the covers you have and build a blanket fort with your date or friends. Decorate it with strings of lights, fluffy pillows and entirely too much popcorn.

“Meet my Valentine,” “The Wedding Planner” and “Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Day Special” should be queued on your Netflix account. For those who have Hulu, “Pretty in Pink” and “When Harry Met Sally” can be streamed.

Paint with your sweetheart

Channel your inner artist and paint with your sweetheart at Cafe Monet in downtown San Marcos. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, the local studio invites couples and friends to paint their own pottery, mosaic or wooden plaques.

On Tuesday, pottery will be sold for $2 less than normal at Cafe Monet—a bang for your buck. Whether you create a loveable masterpiece or hideous disaster, the memories made creating something with a loved one will remain. The studio is located at 145 E Hopkins St.

Treat yourself

For those who will be spending Valentine’s Day alone, it is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself. For the ladies, get a manicure and pedicure done at Bobcat Nail and Spa or treat yourself to a massage at Pure Bliss Massage. For the guys, get a professional haircut at the San Marcos Barber Shop.

If you can’t afford to get professionally pampered, take a well-deserved bubble bath and call it a night.

Become a professional baker for a night

We all know Valentine’s Day is mainly about all of the delicious heart-shaped treats. Turn on some Frank Sinatra and become professional bakers for the night.

Visit H-E-B and get all of the baking essentials: eggs, flour, icing, sprinkles, milk and more. Google how to make Cupid-themed cookies, love bug cupcakes or anything else your heart might desire. After you and your significant other are covered in flour, devour the treats and fall into a food coma.

Adventure through the Square

Some of us aren’t the best planners, and when we try to make plans it ends with, “I don’t care—wherever you want to go!” For those of us who are the worst at planning dates, take your significant other to the Square and go from there. Downtown San Marcos is full of nightlife, food and fun. Anything can happen.

Stroll through the streets of the Square, and walk into the first place that looks interesting. Continue doing this throughout the night until your feet get too tired. Excitement and spontaneity will make your Valentine’s Day date one to remember.