The Scene Feb. 14

Market Day on the Quad

Student Involvement is hosting vendors from the surrounding business community to sell their items and food throughout the Quad. Texas State charges a fee to the businesses, and all profits raised will be allocated to student organizations.

Peruse the booths from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14.

Special Valentine’s Day dinner at Aqua Brew

Aqua Brew Brewery and Beer Garden has created a special menu for Valentine’s Day. Chef Joe Feldmann will prepare a three-course affair that includes a shared appetizer, shared dessert and an entree for $20 a person. The menu is in addition to Aqua Brew’s regular menu.

Reservations can be made on from 5-10 p.m. Feb. 14 by calling 512-353-2739 or visiting www.aqua-brew.com.

The World According to Snoopy premiers at Texas State

The classic Peanuts characters Snoopy, Woodstock, Charlie Brown, Sally, Lucy, Linus and Peppermint Patty will make their debut appearance in the international premiere of “The World According to Snoopy.”

The musical is full of songs and dances that are enjoyable for all ages. Showings will be on at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-19. Saturday and Sunday matinees will take place at 2 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.

Heartbreaker’s Ball at Cheatham Street Warehouse

Cheatham Street Warehouse presents a Heartbreaker’s Ball on Valentine’s Day featuring Sunny Sweeny and Her Old College Buddy. Singles are encouraged to attend since there may be another single person looking for them, and maybe even steal them away.

Avoid the blues for $20 on Feb. 14. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Adult swim lessons at the rec

Beginners and intermediate swimmers are invited to the Student Recreation Center Natatorium to cover all strokes, go over water safety topics and help improve fitness and endurance levels.

Current students, faculty, staff and alumni can pay $35 from 5:45-6:30 p.m. Feb. 14 for the swim lesson.