The Pulse Feb. 14

Grammy’s biggest winners

This year’s Grammy nominations held a list of highly talented artists. Here are a few winners from the 2017 Grammy’s, according to The New York Times.

Adele took home a Grammy for Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Album of the Year and more. Beyoncé took home a Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts

Here a few last minute Valentine’s Gift ideas from BuzzFeed.

If you forgot to get your Valentine a gift, try giving your date movie ticket subscriptions, a Starbucks latte with a note saying “I love you a latte!” or a candy bouquet. Other last minute gifts can be candy grams or a breakfast-in-bed kit.

Valentine’s Day events in Austin

Here a few Valentines Day events to do in Austin, according to Austin360.

Those with a special someone for Valentine’s Day can visit the Drive-In at Blue Starlite Dive-In. They will be showing movies from “Casablanca” and “Dirty Dancing” to “The Princess Bride.” The series runs Feb. 3-14. Head over to the Alamo Drafthouse to watch Moulin Rouge Feb. 16 at the Ritz.

McCoy College announces speakers for Business Leadership Week

The McCoy College of Business Administration at Texas State has announced the speakers for this year’s Business Leadership Week, according to Corridor News.

A few of the speakers include Jonathan Silk, executive director of leadership development at University of North Texas Health Science Center, and Col. Jeff Haynes, retired U.S Marine Corps.

The event will take place Feb. 13-17.