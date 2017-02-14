Student Government Q&A

Why did you decide to run for Student Government President?

Boyd: Because I realized there was a need for change in leadership. If elected, my leadership will be authentic and proactive. I will address and provide for the diverse representation of Texas State. I think Texas State is in need of a fresh type of leadership, and that is what I will be if elected.

Clegg: I have been chief of staff for the last year and have the experience. I’ve seen what true change can happen and I think I am uniquely fitted to continue the progress from this past year. It feels like a natural progression.

If elected, what would be your main hopes and goals for the 2017-2018 school year?

Boyd: There is a strong need to get more students involved. That is my administration’s priority. I think more students need to be engaged. Student Government, at the college level, is a mini representation of the world beyond college. I want students to be engaged in the community and the government beyond college.

Clegg: Within the first few days, if elected, we will put out a sexual assault reform for campus. That will be our top priority. It will make the entire process a lot easier for survivors. I met with legislators this past week and we talked about how Texas State can lead the way at the state level. Because this has been a divisive election, I hope that everyone would unite around me. I will be a president for everyone.

What would you consider the biggest problem(s) on campus, and how would you address the issue(s)?

Boyd: There are many fractured relationships on campus which became prevalent after the election. People should be engaged in healthy discourse. There is a lack of relationship between the San Marcos community and the Texas State student body. I want to build a sturdy bridge between the community and our campus. Also, there is a lack of safety with ideas and opinions floating around on campus. Student should feel safe, and in the last year there has been an escalation in crime at Bobcat Village and surrounding facilities. I want students to feel safe in order to get the full collegiate experience.

Clegg: I do not like to look at our campus and see the problems. I prefer to look at our campus and say “this is what our campus does great.” One thing we do really well is allowing people to voice their opinions. In order to make that better we can work with student involvement to make the process easier. If you want to go out into the Quad, you will not have to give 10 days notice.

What would your administration bring to Texas State that differs from other previous administrations?

Boyd: Authenticity and proactivity is what I am bringing to the table. My administration will be very proactive in terms of reaching out to the student body. The legislation is for students and should be geared toward students. We will be assessing students’ needs, and create things to help them. We, as the student government, need to come to students instead of expecting them to come to us.

Clegg: All of the other administrations, except the Homann administration, did not do a whole lot for the student body. We are going to be one of the most active administrations to ever take hold of this office. We are hopeful and optimistic about the future of our university. I would hope that after our year is up, people will look back and say “Wow, they got so much done.”