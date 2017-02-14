Sports Feb. 14

A win for men’s basketball

The Texas State men’s basketball team beat Little Rock 56-49 Feb. 11. It was another home game for the Bobcats, and the win has put their overall record at 14-9 with a conference record of 7-4.

Women’s golf competes in spring championship

The Texas State women’s golf team open the annual Texas State Invitational at The Bandit Golf Club in New Braunfels on Feb. 13-14. It will be a 54-hole tournament that will go on for two days to split up the holes. This is the first invitational that the Bobcats have been a part of in the spring season, and will continue season play on Feb. 27 in The Woodlands.

Women’s basketball holds off Little Rock at home

At the program’s annual 4Kay game on Feb. 11 the women’s basketball team beat Little Rock 64-47 at home. Texas State has won its last seven out of eight games this season and are now 13-10 overall and 8-4 in conference play. The Bobcats continue season play in Georgia on Feb. 16 to play Georgia State.

Softball concludes the CenturyLink Classic

The softball team played its annual CenturyLink Classic on Feb. 10-12 and won four out of five games in the tournament. The Bobcats beat Texas Tech, Iowa, Texas A&M – Corpus Christi and Abilene Christian in the classic. The Bobcats lost its first game against Abilene Christian 1-0, but beat the team two days later 8-3.

Baseball season starts this week

The upcoming 2017 Baseball season will begin on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Bobcat Ballpark. The team will have a game series against Purdue University all weekend. On Saturday, the Bobcats will play two games against Purdue at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The final game will be played on Feb. 19 at 12 p.m.