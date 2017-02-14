Headlines Feb. 14

Music department to host trombone sympsoium

Texas State’s music department will be hosting a trombone symposium featuring multiple prominent artists.

The internationally-renowned trombone artists include Tim Smith, 2nd trombonist of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Nate Zgonc, 2nd trombonist of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Bill Thomas, bass trombonist of the Tonhalle Orchester Zurich, and Las Vegas-based jazz artist, Nate Kimball.

Registration for the event begins 4 p.m. Feb. 17, and the event lasts until Feb. 19. The artists will be lecturing and offering clinics to students

Chicago blues artist coming to San Marcos

Blues and folk artist Tracy Weinberg is set to perform a free concert at the San Marcos Public Library. Weinberg will be playing at 7 p.m. Feb. 15. Weinberg was born in Chicago but has the musical taste of the typical Austin songwriter. His musical inspiration hails from the likes of Lois Armstrong and Tom Waits.

Family-friendly Party in your Park

The City of San Marcos is bringing back the annual Party in your Park event. This year it will be at Conway Park Feb. 17. According to the city’s website the event will be family-oriented and will have games starting at 6 p.m.

Mass Communications career fair

The Mass Communications and Journalism department at Texas State is hosting a career fair. Students can bring resumes and questions to the LBJ Student Center Ballroom Feb. 16 from 12-4 p.m.

Texas Legislature hoping to minimize unnecessary credits

The Texas Legislature is taking efforts to reduce the number of “wasted credits” accumulated by college students to help save money with rising tuition costs.

Lawmakers decided to take action during the January legislative session. Lawmakers are looking for a permanent fix for transfer students from community colleges who move to a four-year institution and end up spending more money to re-do credits.