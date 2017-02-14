Bobcats improve record after win over Arkansas State

The Texas State men’s basketball team improved their Sun Belt Conference record to 8-4 after taking a win from Arkansas State 62-58 Monday night at home.

The Bobcats season record improved to 15-9 overall, and are now ranked 15th in the nation in defensive scoring.

After running the ball back and forth on the court, Kavin Gilder-Tilbury, senior forward, hit a layup to put the Bobcats on the board first.

The Bobcats would then go on a 7-0 run until the Red Wolves finally answered with a layup at 13:50.

With a jumper from Marlin Davis, freshman guard, and a layup from Nedeljko Prijovic, freshman forward, the Bobcats lead expanded making the score 11-4. It was the biggest lead the Bobcats had in the first half.

When the Red Wolves finally gained momentum, they took the lead with 14-15 and 6:54 left in the half.

The Bobcats stayed close until stealing the lead 25-24 with a layup from Maxwell Starwood, freshman forward, and 1:38 left in the first half.

With 16 seconds left, the Red Wolves knocked down a three to end the half with the score 25-27 with Arkansas State in the lead.

Coming from the half Nijal Pearson, freshman guard, finished a layup and tied the game 27-27.

Both teams fought to stay ahead of the other during the second half, keeping the gap no greater than five points. The Bobcats created the five point gap four times.

As time winded down, the Bobcat’s offense and defense took over, and held the lead after breaking the 53-53 tie with 3:27 left in the game.

A free throw from Gilder-Tilbury would open the gap by four points, and secure the win for the Bobcats with 10 seconds left on the clock.

The Bobcats would end the game with a 40.4 shooting percentage and 62.1 percentage from the free throw line.

Gilder-Tilbury lead the team with 21 points, nine rebounds and six blocks.

Pearson followed behind with 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Both Immanuel King, junior forward, and Prijovic ended the game with six points and two assists.

The Bobcats will be back in action against Georgia Southern on the road. Tipoff is set for 4 pm on Saturday.