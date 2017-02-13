What excuses students use to get out of class

Sometimes making up creative excuses can be easier for some students than staying on top of assignments in the classroom.

Brent Brown, biology junior, said he’s honest with his professors when he turns in unfinished assignments.

“There have been some times where I would just let them know that I woke up late,” Brown said. “They didn’t give me the shot but they admired my honesty.”

Texas State’s Honor Code is stressed through course syllabi warning students against plagiarism and other forms of academic misconduct. However, Brown said he doesn’t believe every student takes the Honor Code seriously.

Brown said his friend blamed his teacher for losing an essay that was never completed in the first place.

“She gave him two weeks to do the essay again,” Brown said. “He completed the essay and got full credit. She believed that she had lost the essay and felt really bad.”

Stephanie Martinez, political science sophomore, said she used her hospital visit as an excuse to get an extension for an assignment she forgot about.

“I went back to the hospital and asked to have another prescription so they would write today’s date so when I showed them the excuse it showed the two days I was there and then the third day,” Stephanie Martinez said. “I was in the hospital, but I extended the little lie.”

Nicholas Martinez, radiation therapy sophomore, said he has used failing technology as an excuse but finds school important.

“Avoid procrastination,” Nicholas Martinez said, “College is mostly about priorities and if you’ve got your priorities straight, you’ll get your work done. Just make time for school first.”

Dr. Alexander Savelyev, assistant geography professor, said he continuously takes points off as students turn assignments in days late.

“Students basically start balancing their priorities and then they say, well that class does not have a late policy so I have to turn it in right now,” Savelyev said. “This class does have a late policy therefore I’ll choose to lose half a percent and then instead I’ll choose to do something else right now.”

Not only is grading late work a mathematical pain when formulas are involved but also adds to the grading pile, Savelyev said.

“In reality that creates problems for both me and my (teaching assistants),” Savelyev said. “Grading a group of 30 people for a small written assignment probably would take easily about 20 hours of work.”

Teacher assistants are typically only paid for about 20 hours of work a week, said Savelyev.

When students decide to turn in late work, Savelyev said they create a rolling flux of work and TA’s cannot guarantee that they will have grades posted in a timely manner.