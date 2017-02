The classic Peanuts characters Snoopy, Woodstock, Charlie Brown, Sally, Lucy, Linus and Peppermint Patty will make their debut appearance in the international premiere of “The World According to Snoopy.”

The musical is full of songs and dances that are enjoyable for all ages. Showings will be on at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-19. Saturday and Sunday matinees will take place at 2 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.