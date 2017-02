Aqua Brew Brewery and Beer Garden has created a special menu for Valentine’s Day. Chef Joe Feldmann will prepare a three-course affair that includes a shared appetizer, shared dessert and an entree for $20 a person. The menu is in addition to Aqua Brew’s regular menu.

Reservations can be made on from 5-10 p.m. Feb. 14 by calling 512-353-2739 or visiting www.aqua-brew.com.