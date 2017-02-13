Softball concludes CenturyLink Classic

The Texas State women’s softball team kicked off its season this weekend at home as they hosted the annual Century Link Classic tournament.

The tournament ran from Feb. 10-12 and included five teams: Texas State, Abilene Christian, Iowa, Texas A&M – Corpus Christi and Texas Tech.

To start off the tournament, the Bobcats competed against Abilene Christian and fell short 0-1.

It was not until the seventh inning when Abilene Christian’s, Tori Poullard scored the winning run for them.

Until that run, Texas State’s Randi Rupp, junior pitcher, had a total of 11 strikeouts. Rupp also pitched 6.2 innings and was at bat 23 times.

Saturday’s game brought a win for the Bobcats as they competed against Texas Tech and won 2-1.

The game began slow with no scored runs in the first four innings. It was not until the fifth inning when Bailee Carter, freshman second and third base, scored Texas State’s first point on the board.

Shortly after in the sixth inning, Corrina Liscano, senior third base, scored a run and the Bobcats were up 2-0. However, Texas Tech came back and scored one run in the top of the seventh, but the Bobcats were still able to get the win.

Saturday’s games were back to back and Texas State won both of them. The Bobcats beat Iowa 2-0, and Texas A&M – Corpus Christi 8-0.

In the game against Iowa, it was another slow start for the Bobcats–not scoring until the sixth inning.

However, both scores were home runs from Jaelyn Young, junior centerfield, and Taylor Webb, junior utility.

In the game against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, the game only went into five innings, and the Bobcats had scored one run in the first inning, four in the second and three in the third. The Islanders had scored zero runs.

For the last match up, Texas State competed against Abilene Christian again for Sunday’s game and won 8-3.

The Bobcats were able to finish the tournament with a win, which now puts their overall record at 4-1.

Texas State will head to Las Vegas, Nevada to compete in the Demarini Desert Classic beginning Feb. 17 at noon against BYU.