San Marcos man killed in apparent drug deal

A shooting victim was pronounced dead Feb. 9 at the Avenue at San Marcos apartment complex, marking the city’s first murder in 2017.

San Marcos police responded to a call to 1111 Avalon street just before 9 p.m. When officers arrived at the complex, several witnesses told them the 21-year-old victim, Terrance Valentine II, had been in an argument with the suspect, apparently over a drug deal. Witnesses told police both men pulled out handguns before the unidentified man shot Valentine and fled the area.

The suspect is described as a black male, about six feet tall, with light skin and a fade-type haircut. The San Marcos Police Department is still investigating the shooting.