Men’s basketball rolls past Little Rock

The Texas State men’s basketball team beat out the Little Rock Trojans 49-56 Saturday at the Strahan Coliseum.

The Bobcats are now 7-4 in the Sun Belt Conference play, and have a 14-9 overall record for the season.

From the very beginning, the game went back and forth. Both teams answered each other’s shots.

Eventually, the Bobcats began to pull away slowly with a three-pointer from Bobby Conley, senior guard. The Bobcats would keep the lead for the rest of the night.

With a three pointer and a two-point jumper from Kavin Gilder-Tilbury, senior forward, the Bobcats opened their lead to seven.

Before the half ended Immanuel King, junior forward, hit a free throw with 1:21 left on the clock.

The Trojans answered with two free throws which shortened the Bobcat’s lead to six points, before going into halftime. The final score of the half was 18-24 with Texas State on top.

The Bobcats opened the second half with a jumper from Nijal Pearson, freshman guard, and another free throw from King.

With 13:10 left on the clock, Conley knocked down a three-pointer to open what would be the biggest lead of the game with 12 points.

As time winded down, the Trojans were able to close the point gap, but the Bobcats never let them get closer than four points with 1:36 left on the clock.

Gilder-Tilbury lead the Bobcats in scoring with 15 points. Pearson ended the game with double digits as well with 13 points.

Conley and Ojai Black, senior guard, both contributed nine points each.

Conley lead the team with nine rebounds, and both Gilder-Tilbury and Nedeljko Prijovic, freshman forward, had six rebounds each.

The Bobcats will play back at home on Feb. 13 against Arkansas State with tip off beginning at 7 pm.