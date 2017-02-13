For a nation of immigrants, Trump’s immigration ban seems un-American

European settlers—or more aptly, immigrants—first planted their heavy colonizing boots on Western soil in 1492 and forever changed the landscape of North and South America.

Our nation was founded by immigrants who escaped to the promise of a better life and a less restrictive government. America is based on the ideals equality, separation of church and state and sovereignty by the people.

We have struggled to provide these basic principles to all of our citizens, and for the past eight years, we were on the path to a more equal and accepting society.

However, President Trump’s executive order has temporarily banned entry from seven Muslim-majority countries for 120 days, restricted entry of dual-nationals from those countries and prioritized refugee claims on the basis of religious persecution.

Trump’s order tightened an already-strict immigration policy—which seems ironic and puzzling considering the national birthrights of his mother and wife. However, we must remember Trump has given little thought to women in general.

The U.S. refugee admissions process includes one of the strictest vetting procedures in the world. It can take around 18 to 24 months of background checks and interviews before someone is granted admission to our beloved nation of the free.

Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, the seven countries currently under ban, are arguably the countries we should accept refugees from because of our involvement in their affairs—especially those in the Middle East.

The prioritization of Christian refugees over Muslim immigrants shows our lack of ability to separate church from state and discard Islamophobic tendencies.

Trump’s ban also affects people with visas that leave the country, and these folks may not get to come back. During the first 36 hours of the policy’s initiation, it was unclear whether or not dual-nationals from those seven countries would even be allowed back into the country they have made their home.

Immigration can be boiled down to people trying to find a place to call home at the simplest level. For a variety of reasons and circumstances, some people leave a place they have known most of their lives to find a better home.

For students, scholars and faculty who are affected by the ban and call Texas State their home away from home, we at The University Star would like to let you know we stand with and support you.

There is no place like home, and we hope Texas State can remain a place where students feel the love and support a home can provide.