Bobcats lead over Little Rock with program-record shooting game

The Texas State women’s basketball team took a win over Little Rock with 64-47 at the program’s annual 4Kay game on Saturday.

The Bobcats are now 13-10 overall with an 8-4 record in conference play. Texas State has won its last seven out of eight games, and took another win against Little Rock.

The team shot an all-time program-best 62.2 percent from the field on Saturday.

Taeler Deer, junior guard, paced the Bobcats with seven rebounds and led with 16 points in the game. Kaitlin Walla, junior guard, also had double-digits in the game with 13 points. She made six out of her nine shots.

Texas State scored more points in the first half of the game, heading into halftime with a 38-17 lead.

The match was equal when it came down to rebounds and turnovers. Both teams had 14 turnovers throughout the match, and Texas State had 28 rebounds while Little Rock finished with 27.

After the first half of the game, the Bobcats finished with a 70.8 shooting percentage and held off Little Rock’s offense.

In the second half, the Bobcats were still in the lead with Little Rock trying to close the gap. The Trojans came back in the second half scoring more points than the Bobcats all together.

Little Rock closed the gap with 53-38 in the third quarter, and kept shooting with an 8-2 run. Toshua Leavitt, sophomore guard, stopped the Trojans’ momentum with a shot high off the glass and a free throw after.

Texas State will continue conference play with the Bobcats will travelling to Georgia. They will take on Georgia State on Feb. 16 with tip off set at 6 pm, and Georgia Southern two days later with the game starting at 1 pm.