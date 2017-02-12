Outer Rim Escape Room brings a new type of nightlife to San Marcos

Outer Rim Escape Room Games San Marcos is a new downtown business that invites students and locals to partake in puzzles, mysteries and obstacles.

Outer Rim Escape Room currently has three rooms to choose from, and each one has its own set of puzzles and clues that groups must solve in order to escape. Groups of two to eight people have 60 minutes to escape the room in order to win the game.

Kimberly Cantrill, general manager, said escape rooms stay open relatively late because guests usually participate at nighttime. The facility is open from 5-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and from 2-5 p.m. Sunday.

“People want something that they can do with their friends where they could go (eat) food before or after, or (they) can grab drinks before or after and just hang out because it’s only an hour long—which is kind of why we chose nighttime hours opposed to the daytime,” Cantrill said.

The prices for Outer Rim Escape Room Games San Marcos are set at $20 per person, which is lower than many other escape rooms.

“I’m from San Antonio, and I went to school in San Marcos so I know the prices in Austin are around $39 to $49 per person, and I, myself would not really want to pay that much, so we felt that $20 per person was a good medium,” Cantrill said.

Cantrill said the lower prices are good for a college town like San Marcos.

“We thought it would be a good thing for the town—the people that live here and also for college students because it’s kind of easy to budget in for a night out,” Cantrill said.

Quinlan Crowell, electronic media senior, said Outer Rim Escape Room Games San Marcos was the first escape room he went to.

“I think people would want to go try it out if they had a group of adventurous friends who like trying out new things because it’s definitely a good activity to do on a weekend,” Crowell said.

Crowell said he would like to go back and try to escape from a different room.

“I wouldn’t want to do the same room again because I think most of the fun and excitement comes from not knowing what to do at first,” Crowell said. “If I went back, I would definitely do a different room.”

The three available escape rooms are called The Endorsement, Silicon Valley and Spectrum.

Room host Brooke Gaffney enjoys seeing the different personalities that are drawn to Outer Rim Escape Room Games San Marcos.

“It’s kind of entertaining to see how messy the rooms get because it varies from group to group depending on their personalities,” Gaffney said. “Some groups will kind of organize after they mess up, but others will just like throw things everywhere. It’s pretty cool to see the different personalities show through.”

Cantrill said management plans to change the rooms depending on how often guests choose to play in them.

“Once we’ve noticed that a room has pretty much run its course, we’ll tear it down and make a new one,” Cantrill said. “We might open a fourth room because we definitely have room to expand, and we plan on doing that in the future.”

To book a room and learn more, visit the Outer Rim Escape Room Games San Marcos website.