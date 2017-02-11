The Scene Feb. 11-13

School of Music presents Texas State Clarinet Fiesta

The School of Music will hold the Texas State Clarinet Fiesta from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

The concerts are free and open to the public. However, fee-based parking will be available in the Edward Gary street garage. For more information, contact Nancy Harris at 512-245-2651.

Alkek to host “Blind Date with a Book”

Alkek Library invites students to the popular reading area to find their literary soul mate. Blind date books will be available Feb. 13-17 in the popular reading area located behind the main staircase on the main floor of the library.

For more information, contact Lorin Flores at indrani@txstate.edu or call the library at: 512-245-2686.

Multiculturalism in higher education seminar

The Graduate College will hold an interactive discussion about how teachers and students can work together to learn through multiculturalism in the classroom.

The discussion will take place from 1:30-3 p.m. Feb. 13 and will be led by Dr. Audwin Anderson, associate professor in the Department of Sociology. The event is free, but students must register online.

For more information, call The Graduate College: 512-245-2581.

Art presentation at Dubois Gallery 8

Enjoy beautiful artwork from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 11 at DuBois Gallery 8. Show highlights will include Chris Douglas’ female figure ceramics and Christine Terrell’s eclectic jewelry.

The event will be held at the Price Center at 222 West San Antonio Street. Light appetizers and beverages will be served.

For more information, call the Price Center at 512-392-3114.

Copper Chief at Cheatham Street Warehouse

Copper Chief will be performing its first headlining show at 9 p.m. Feb. 11 at Cheatham Street Warehouse. The American soul and rock ‘n’ roll band, formed in 2015, is looking forward to release its debut album this spring.

Special Guests include Court Nance and Jordan York. Doors open at 8 p.m., and tickets can be purchased for $5 at the door.