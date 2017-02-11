The Pulse Fe. 11-13

Stray cat in New Braunfels has rabies

Animal Services in New Braunfels alerted its residents about a stray cat that tested positive for rabies. The cat was tested Feb. 6 and results came back Feb. 8, according to News 4 San Antonio.

City officials are encouraging pet owners to vaccinate their animals.

Valentine’s Day fun at Spring Lake

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment will host a Valentine’s Fun Day from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Spring Lake Discovery Hall.

Guests are invited to partake in arts and crafts and hands-on activities for family members of all ages to enjoy.

Local animal shelter to host Bingo Night

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter will host a Bingo Night from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 11 at the city’s Activity Center Gym.

Bingo cards will be available for $10, and additional cards can be purchased for $5. A full concession stand will be available, along with various prizes for winners.

Valentine’s Day treats for all relationship statuses

Whether you’re cuddled up with your significant other or watching romantic comedies in solitude, a Valentine’s Day treat can always hit the spot.

Chocolate-dipped marshmallows, red velvet cookies, heart-shaped pancakes or anything with strawberries included can make your Valentine’s Day a yummy one. Give it your best shot with these DIY treat recipes.