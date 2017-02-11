Headlines Feb. 11-13

Texas State hosts Trombone Symposium

Texas State University is hosting the 2017 Trombone Symposium February 17-19 that will feature internationally-renowned trombone artists.

This weekend event will offer attendees the opportunity to engage in clinics and presentations and enjoy various performances. Registration will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 and will take place in the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

Two new bond propositions

San Marcos city council voted to include two bond propositions on the May ballot to address public safety facilities and an expansion of the San Marcos Public Library.

These two propositions will total $32.2 million, according to Community Impact. Mayor John Thomaides and council members Scott Gregson, Jane Hughson and Melissa Derrick were in favor of the propositions, while council members Ed Mihalkanin, Saul Gonzales and Lisa Prewitt voted against it in favor of other options.

San Marcos mom arrested

On Feb. 8, police arrested a San Marcos woman for allegedly driving while intoxicated with her five children while pointing a gun at a semi-truck along Interstate 35, according to KXAN.

Crystal Blancarte was charged with five accounts of child endangerment, theft of property, unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving with an invalid license.