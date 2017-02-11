Business Feb. 11-13

School Board aims to provide eye care to elementary schools

San Marcos CISD is partnering with E3 Alliance to provide eye care to the city’s elementary schools by bringing One Sight Vision Van to the community, according to the San Marcos Record.

One Sight Vision Van is a global movement that provides free vision care to children in a community and includes full eye exams and new prescription eye wear.

Warrant roundup across the state

On Feb. 25, San Marcos Police and the City Marshal’s Office will join over 300 law enforcement agencies across the state for a warrant roundup.

The city is giving defendants who have outstanding cases with the court a pardon period between Feb. 13-24 to pay for any fines, tickets or fees to pay off immediately.

Local café named one of the best in Texas

Root Cellar Café and Brewery, a downtown San Marcos business, was named as one of the best spots to visit in the state by Best of Texas.

According to the business website, the café has been open since February of 2005 and is popular for its breakfast and lunch options.