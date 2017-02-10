The Scene Feb. 10

Health research scholar showcase

Students are invited to join the Office of the Associate Vice President for Research for an afternoon of research discovery. There will be a showcase of the best examples of health research and sponsored programs at Texas State.

President Trauth will be in attendance and will introduce an expert panel discussion from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Performing Arts Center.

Social for transfer students at The Spot

The Peer Leaders and Transfer Student Success Team will celebrate the end of Transfer Student Success Week by offering a free social at The Spot in San Marcos. There will be a celebration filled with conversations, bowling and food. Admission is free for transfer students.

Kick off the weekend from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at The Spot.

Senior Golden Sweethearts Ball

The Parks and Recreation Department invites seniors to attend the 18th annual Golden Sweethearts Ball. This Valentine’s Day celebration is for couples and singles in San Marcos and surrounding communities.

There will be elegant dancing with music by Sound Experience, door prizes and a catered dinner.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at the San Marcos Activity Center. Tickets can be purchased for $20.

EP release for The Railhouse Band

The Railhouse Band, country western dance music group, will release its EP at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 in Superfly’s Lone Star Music Emporium.

The band aims to stay true to many of the American music traditions of real country and swing, and members hope to bridge the generation gap by introducing dance music to new audiences.

Rock bands playing at KIVA

KIVA Lounge & Bar will present the bands Levees, Black Analog, Rusty Dusty and Voodoo Boogaloo. The bands are a mixture of throwback rock, blues-rock and indie rock. Leeves will soon release its new EP titled “Another Medicine.”

The music will start at 8 p.m. Feb. 10 and is free for customers.