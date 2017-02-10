The Pulse Feb. 10

Hays is the 12th county in Texas to establish PACE program

Hays County is now the 12th local government to establish a Property Assessed Clean Energy program in Texas, according to Corridor News.

PACE is a financing program that allows owners of commercial and industrial properties to obtain long-term loans at low costs for water conservation, renewable retrofits and energy-efficiency improvements.

Annual cook-off to take place in Austin

Jo’s 11th Annual Chili Cook Off will be held Feb. 12, according to the event’s Facebook page.

The cook-off will include chili tasting and live music. The event will benefit Urban Roots Farm and take place 12-4 p.m. Sunday at Jo’s Hot Coffee Good Food, 1300 S. Congress Ave, Austin.

The Ellen Show surprises UT students

On Tuesday, Ellen DeGeneres’ show crew was on the UT campus with a special prize, according to Time Warner Cable News.

UT students were challenged to get their Beyoncé costumes ready. The winner got tickets to The Grammys. Runner-ups each went home with a $500 gift card to Best Buy.

Pretenders to tape ACL TV show in March

The Pretenders, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, will tape an episode of “Austin City Limits” at ACL Live, according to Austin360.

This is the first taping announcement for the program’s 43rd season. It will the first time the Pretenders appear on the show. The taping will take place March 13.