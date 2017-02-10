Sports Feb. 10

Home game for the men’s basketball

The men’s basketball team is back home after the past three games on the road. The Bobcats will host Little Rock Saturday at the Strahan Coliseum. The game will tip off at 4:30 p.m. Little Rock will be Texas State’s 11th conference game—as their conference record currently stands at 6-4.

Above The Rim podcast available

The weekly Above The Rim podcast with Brant Freeman and Bill Culhane is now available. The two will talk about the Texas State women’s basketball team and the recent win over UT Arlington. They will have head coach Zenarae Antoine and assistant coach Rodney Hill as special guests to talk about the road ahead for the Bobcats.

Baseball gets picked fourth in the conference

The baseball team was picked to finish fourth in the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll in the West Division on Wednesday morning. The team was one-point shy of Little Rock from coming in third. The Bobcats are set to start their season at home on Feb. 17-19 in a series against Purdue University.

Track and field team record a program best finish

The women’s 4×400 meter relay that consists of DeAijha Hicks-Boyce, Sydni Willis, Tramesha Hardy and Dawnshae Evans recorded a new meet record and a new program best record. The team finished with a time of 3:42.46 at the Jaguar Invitational. Up next for the Bobcats is the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships in Alabama on Feb. 20-21.