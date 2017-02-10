How Chrome Nails took over the beauty scene

Chrome nails, or metallic and foiled-finish nail polishes, came into the beauty scene in the summer of 2016 and have continued to rise in popularity since.

This mirrored, high-shine nail trend can be spotted in a variety of different metallic colors from silver and rose gold to iridescent greens and blues.

The most popular nail shapes for this style are almond, coffin or stiletto.

From supermodels like Gigi Hadid to Instagram’s biggest beauty gurus, people are wearing this bold look.

The intense shine on chrome nails is a sparkly dust properly known as holographic powder.

The holographic powder used to create this chrome polish contains iridescent pigments that make the polish shine with the slightest finger movement.

The process takes about 45 minutes to an hour, depending on the nail technician. .

Chrome nails can cost a little more than the usual price at a nail salon, but many would say it is worth it. The polish lasts about three weeks without chipping, similar to gel polish.

The color options and nail shapes for the mirrored look also vary.

Danielle Espinoza, communication disorders sophomore

“I like how they look in silver and stiletto shaped because of the unique look it gives off,” Galindo said.

Linh Tippet, owner of Bobcat Nail & Spa, said the most popular color among her customers is pink metallic.

In regards to the nail length, most customers ask for any of the long length shapes—very few want to style the natural shape.

Although this trend started a few months ago, the popularity of this nail design among students has not worn off.

Tippet said she still has several customers go into her salon asking for this nail style.

“The chrome nails were really big in the summer because of the fun colors,” Espinoza said. “Either way, I would still get them again for special occasions.”

Galindo said although the nails were good for special occasions and outings, the trend has passed.

“They were in last summer and lasted until around November,” Galindo said. “It was during this time when videos and pictures of chrome nails were being posted all over social media.”

Norma Diaz, bilingual education senior, said the color and style of chrome nails were good for the beginning of fall, but she too believes this trend has begun to dwindle.

“I started seeing these types of nails towards the end of summer and beginning of fall, but I rarely see them anymore,” Diaz said. “I mostly think it was an online trend because I never saw a lot of people with this nail style in person.”