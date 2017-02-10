Headlines Feb. 10

New exhibit at Alkek

The Wittliff Collections at Alkek library is set to host a new photography series entitled “At First Sight” through June 25.

The photographic series will present documentary images of the people, customs and cultures of Mexico and the Southwest, and in particular the images and influence of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

City seeking volunteers for river clean up

The city of San Marcos is seeking volunteers for the 32nd Annual Great Texas Clean Up March 4 that aims to preserve the environment and keep the city beautiful.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will work together to clean 90 miles of the San Marcos River from Sewell to Stokes Park.

Discourse in democracy continues with Adm. Inman

Former director of the NSA and former deputy director of the CIA, Admiral Bobby Inman will present his views on international security issues to the Texas State community.

This free presentation at Alkek 250 teaching theater is being presented by the Discourse in Democracy series, part of the Political Science department at Texas State. Inman will speak Feb. 15 7:30-9 p.m.