Business Feb. 10

Annual Fair to connect students with professionals

Texas State will host the 2017 Graduate and Professional School Fair Feb. 13 to give students the opportunity to connect with professionals and explore the university’s higher-level programs.

The fair will be located in the LBJSC Ballroom from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Students will showcase work during SXSW

Texas State students are participating in the SXSW interactive festival March 12 to showcase inventions related to the evolving technology industry.

This opportunity offers corporate partners to take new ideas into the marketplace. The reception will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The W Austin hotel.

McCoy College to hold career expo

The McCoy College of Business Administration is hosting a career expo to help expose Bobcats to various career opportunities.

The fair is expected to attract over 65 organizations with both full time and internship opportunities for prospective attendees. The event will be held at 12-4 p.m. Feb. 15 in the LBJ Student Center Ballroom.

City Council denies business expansion

The City Council of San Marcos has taken a vote to deny an expansion of the family-owned business Gumby’s Pizza.

The business was originally approved for it’s move by the San Marcos Planning and Zoning Commission, but Cathy Dillon, part owner of Crystal River Inn brought the council a request for an appeal.

San Marcos hotel tax helps finance arts

The City of San Marcos plans on placing 10 new 7-foot mermaid statues around town in 2017 to continue its project of installing public art throughout the city.

The plan for the mermaid statues is known as the Mermaid March and will be funded by the Arts Commission’s permanent arts funds. The fund is provided by Hotel Occupancy Tax funds, which was used to pay for the Electric Juice Progression mural on N. LBJ Drive.