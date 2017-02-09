The Scene Feb. 9

Intramural soccer

Entries for intramural outdoor soccer are due Feb. 9. The team fee of $60 and registration should be completed by this date in order for players to compete during the team’s season.

Those interested can sign up here for Men’s A, Fraternity or Co Rec B teams. The 2017 season will be held from Feb. 15 to March 23.

Art reception

A Common Experience exhibit focusing on the struggles since World War I will be presented from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Lampasas Gallery in the Honors College, Room 407.

This free exhibit titled “A Century of Existence” will consist of printmaking, painting and mixed media pieces by community members.

Harry Potter marathon

George’s will host free screenings of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” and “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince” from 7-11 p.m. Feb. 9 at the LBJ Student Center.

The movie marathon has been going on for the past few weeks, and the films will lead up to the showing of “Fantastic Beasts” Feb. 18.

Construction and Concrete Industries Career Fair

A Construction and Concrete Industries Career Fair will be held from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 9 at the LBJ Student Center Ballroom.

Career Services and the Department of Engineering have teamed up to bring employers in the field to the university to recruit construction science and management students at Texas State.

Kent Finlay birthday celebration

Cheatham Street Warehouse will host a birthday celebration for founder Kent Finlay at 8 p.m. Feb. 9.

$5 admission fees will benefit the Getalong Ranch Restoration project. Artists such as Jordan Minor, Dustin Welch, Robyn Ludwick and more will perform for the celebration.