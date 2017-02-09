The Pulse Feb. 9

Jamie’s Classy Closet continues business online

Jamie’s Classy Closet will continue to operate through Facebook after closing its physical doors in September, according to Community Impact.

The physical shop was located at 550 FM 2770. Owner Jamie Chaidez said she hopes to acquire a trailer to manage a new physical location out of.



Registration opens for baby sign language workshop

Parents will have the opportunity to sign their child up for baby sign language workshops at the San Marcos Activity Center.

Two workshops will be held. Introduction to Baby Sign Language will take place from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 15 and the Baby Sign Language Play Date will take place from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 17.

For more information or to register, call 512-393-8400.